DALLAS — Dallas Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb is hesitant to highlight positions, players or moves he'll focus on Friday during the WNBA draft.

With three first-round picks, the Wings have a chance to bolster the franchise's long-term outlook. Bibb doesn't want to share secrets.

But Bibb was willing to discuss one Texas-centric facet in the days before the event: Draftees with ties to Dallas are never a detriment.

After the Wings parted what would have been their fourth 2020 first-round pick (No. 9) Wednesday in a trade with the Liberty, Dallas owns the No. 2, No. 5 and No. 7 overall spots.

Three players who grew up in the Dallas area — Baylor's Lauren Cox (Flower Mound), Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter (Mansfield Timberview) and Texas' Joyner Holmes (Cedar Hill) — are projected as potential first-round selections.

Could the Wings' longtime focus on the 2020 draft translate to a Texas-heavy roster?

"We have been trying to make connections to our locale since the team arrived five years ago and really create a Texas identity," Bibb said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. "If you have an opportunity to draft a player who has that tie, it helps. It helps economically from a draw and ticket-selling perspective. It helps for an awareness perspective.

"It is certainly a factor in the decision-making process, but I wouldn't say it's the primary factor in deciding who you draft. I think those decisions are more about: Who's the best player? Who's the player who's going to help you win basketball games?"

Precedent for Texas connections is already on the Wings' roster.

Point guard Moriah Jefferson, whom Bibb said may start this season after missing 2019 to injury, was a high school All-American while home-schooling in the Dallas area. Forward Kayla Thorton is a UTEP product. Center Isabelle Harrison has family in McKinney.

Their presences could perhaps serve as the foundation for a new collection of Texas-based talent..

"We've tried to create a lot of connections to the marketplace," Bibb said.

Cox, whom experts predict to go No. 2 to Dallas or No. 3 to Indiana, has a head start.

After the NCAA canceled its postseason tournaments due to the coronavirus, denying Cox and her Baylor teammates the chance to repeat as national champions, Cox returned to her Flower Mound home.

As WNBA teams have virtually evaluated her first-team All-American tenure, Cox has run sprints on street hills and grass fields, completed circuit work in her front yard and taken shots on a hoop at a local park.

Her family is planning to dress up — Rent The Runway options are set to arrive Thursday — eat a special meal and celebrate with cake on draft night. Should she join Dallas, Cox expects her parents and sisters won't be the only ones making sure to attend Wings games when the WNBA resumes.

"A lot of Baylor fans are from the Dallas area, so I think a lot of them would start coming to the games if they don't already," Cox said. "They're huge supporters, whether we're at Baylor or we're in the WNBA."

Carter and Holmes could offer similar draws, too.

Carter, projected as a top-5 selection, declared early for the draft after averaging 21.3 points in 23 games as a Texas A&M junior.

While she missed seven games due to an ankle injury, Carter became a second-team All-American, making her the first player in program history to receive All-America recognition in each of her first three years.

"You hear some people call her a generational talent," ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said on a conference call. "This is a player who is clearly capable of being a big-time scoring threat in the WNBA."

Holmes has also appeared as a late-first-round pick in several mock drafts after recording 14 double-doubles for Texas as a senior. Holmes started the season with seven straight — a program record — and averaged 13.1 points and 8.7 rebounds a game.

"Her frame alone is WNBA-ready," ESPN analyst Holly Rowe said on a conference call. "She would be a great asset in a market for marketing and just her fun, unique personality."

Bibb wouldn't divulge his opinions of the three Dallas-area options or of Oregon forward Satou Sabally, a versatile second-team All-American forward. Most mock drafts predict the Wings to choose between Cox and Sabally at No. 2.

In the last calendar year, the Wings have traded All-Stars Liz Cambage and Skylar Diggins in exchange for 2020 draft capital.

Because of the class' depth behind the Liberty's presumptive No. 1 pick — Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu — and because several juniors capitalized on early-entrance changes in the league's new collective bargaining agreement, Bibb has long focused on improving the Wings through this year's draft.

"I don't like to give away my secrets, so I'm not going to get into specifics about who is kind of at the top of our draft board," Bibb said. "We're well-positioned to come out of the draft as a far better team than we'll enter."

2020 WNBA draft info

Date: Friday, April 17

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN

Length: 3 rounds, 36 total picks

Wings picks: Nos. 2, 5, 7, 21

