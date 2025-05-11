An Alaska Mother's Day tradition: Mingling with ice age survivors on a farm

All moms get a daisy and free admission Sunday at the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer, about an hour's drive north of Anchorage. Once inside they will have the chance to view 75 members of the musk ox herd, including three young calves just getting their feet under them. Also a draw is an old bull named Trebek, named after the late ''Jeopardy!'' host Alex Trebek, a benefactor of the facility.