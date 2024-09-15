WASHINGTON — An AK-style firearm was recovered near Trump's golf course where shots were fired, two law enforcement officials tell AP.
An AK-style firearm was recovered near Trump's golf course where shots were fired, two law enforcement officials tell AP
An AK-style firearm was recovered near Trump's golf course where shots were fired, two law enforcement officials tell AP.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 8:02PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort after shots were fired at his golf course, an AP source says
Trump has returned to his Mar-a-Lago resort after shots were fired at his golf course, an AP source says.