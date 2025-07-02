An African Union military aircraft crashes in Somalia's capital

World

July 2, 2025 at 9:18AM

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A small military aircraft serving the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia crashed Wednesday at the airport in the capital, Mogadishu.

The aircraft crashed and caught fire while landing at Aden Adde Airport, according to the Somali National News Agency. The agency said on the social platform X that the fire ''has been contained, and authorities are assessing the situation.''

There was no immediate comment from Somali authorities. The number of casualties was unknown.

The African Union peacekeeping mission, known as AUSSOM, is helping Somali authorities to fight the extremist rebels of al-Shabab, which opposes the presence of foreign troops in the Horn of Africa nation.

The mission includes troops from countries such as Uganda and Kenya.

OMAR FARUK

The Associated Press

