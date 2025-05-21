Adviser to Ukrainian ex-President Yanukovych shot dead outside American School in Spain

MADRID — Spanish authorities said that an adviser to former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was shot dead on Wednesday when gunmen targeted him outside the American School of Madrid.
Andrii Portnov, 51, was identified as the victim by Spain's Interior Ministry. He was shot at 9:15 a.m. local time (0715 GMT), authorities said, after apparently dropping his children off for class.
Witnesses reported that Portnov was shot ''several times'' in the head and body by more than one gunman when he was getting into his car, a black Mercedes Benz, police said. The assailants then fled on foot.
Madrid's emergency services said that he was found dead when medics arrived with at least three shots to his body.
Portnov is a former Ukrainian politician closely tied to Yanukovych, having served as deputy head of the presidential office from 2010 to 2014.
During Yanukovych's presidency, Portnov was widely viewed as a pro-Russia political figure and was involved in drafting legislation aimed at persecuting participants of the 2014 revolution in Ukraine.
Luis Rayo, 19, who lives in a building next to the school, said that he was sleeping when he heard the sound of gunfire.
''I heard five bullets and then came here to see what happened,'' Rayo said.