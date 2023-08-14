BERLIN — Seven people were injured in an accident on Monday at Germany's biggest theme park, police said.

The accident happened at the Europa-Park in the town of Rust, near the French and Swiss borders.

The park said that a mobile pool cracked and diving platforms attached to it from which acrobats jump collapsed during a show on Monday afternoon, German news agency dpa reported. Water from the pool flowed into a water ride attraction called Atlantica SuperSplash.

Police said that five performers and two visitors were injured, and that three of the performers were taken to a hospital for checks. The cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear.

The park is a popular tourist attraction that drew more than 6 million visitors last year, mostly from Germany, France and Switzerland.

It has areas with themes based on different European countries, and three based on fantasy settings. The park also hosts conferences and is a popular venue for events and television productions.

In June, a large fire broke out at the park, prompting its evacuation. Two firefighters were lightly injured but no visitors were harmed in that incident.