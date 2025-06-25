An 85-year-old former IOC member could be the key candidate in contentious vote for CONI presidency

ROME — An 85-year-old former IOC member could be the decisive candidate in a contentious election for the presidency of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), which will have a major role in helping organize next winter's Milan-Cortina Games.
Franco Carraro is seen as a peacemaker between leading candidates Luciano Buonfiglio and Luca Pancalli in Thursday's vote.
Outgoing CONI president Giovanni Malagò supports Buonfiglio, the president of the Italian Canoe and Kayak Federation, while Sports Minister Andrea Abodi supports Pancalli, the president of the Italian Paralaympics Committee.
With both Buonfiglio and Pancalli maintaining that they have the necessary 41 votes to be elected with an outright majority in the first round, the election could come down to more rounds of voting when Carraro might swing his supporters one way or another.
Carraro was nominated as a neutral option but needed special approval since he already served three terms as CONI president from 1978-1987. The electoral commission admitted him, though, apparently because he served before new rules were instituted limiting presidents to a maximum of three terms.
Carraro was an International Olympic Committee member from 1982 to 2019, when his membership expired due to age limits. In 2020 he became an honorary member.
Carraro's career spans 7 decades
Known as the ''Presidentissimo,'' Carraro has also led the Italian soccer federation on multiple occasions, was Rome's mayor and served as an Italian senator, among many other duties in a sports administration career spanning seven decades — since he became president of the Italian Waterski Federation in 1962.