Wires

An 82-year-old woman who was injured in a firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, has died, prosecutors say.

An 82-year-old woman who was injured in a firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, has died, prosecutors say.

The Associated Press
June 30, 2025 at 4:47PM

DENVER — An 82-year-old woman who was injured in a firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, has died, prosecutors say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Witnesses and health workers say an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza cafe has killed at least 30 people

Witnesses and health workers say an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza cafe has killed at least 30 people.

Wires

Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needs 5 sets to get past Fabio Fognini at Wimbledon

Wires

South Dakota Republican U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson announces he will run for governor in 2026