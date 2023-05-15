Dear Amy: My mother raised eight children. She is in her late 70s, and lives alone. Recently she received a cancer diagnosis, and we have been taking turns getting her to appointments and helping with errands, chores, meals, etc.

We are happy to help, and tell her so. My problem is that she gets very emotional and constantly apologizes to us, saying, "Children should never have to care for their mother," and fretting that she is "a burden" to us.

Constant reassurance from us is not helping. How can we help her to understand that we want to help, and are happy to do so?

She spent many years caring for her own mother at the end of my grandmother's life, so I'm not sure if that is part of it or not. What do you think?

Amy says: I suspect that your mother's lengthy experience taking care of her own mother probably is a factor informing her emotional response now.

People seldom talk about this, but for some, caregiving for an elder parent can be a traumatic and ultimately heartbreaking experience. If that was the case with your mother, her current situation has triggered some very real distress, and — like the loving and concerned mother she is — she is upset by the prospect of her children having a similar experience.

Your mother has received a frightening diagnosis. This might have triggered extreme anxiety — who could blame her? My first suggestion is to make sure that her physicians know about her anxiety. This might be a cognitive issue exacerbated by lack of sleep, diet or medications.

For you and your siblings, I suggest that instead of leaping in with quick reassurances, you should make sure to listen and give your mother plenty of space to express herself.

You might then say to her, "I know you have a lot to deal with right now, but can you say what you are most worried about in this moment?" She might need to cry and to express some universal and existential worries. Having loved ones able to listen calmly and bear quiet witness might help her.

And, yes, you should all do your best to express (through your deeds and words): "Mom, we are honored and happy to be with you, no matter what."

Freeloader alert

Dear Amy: I am a woman in a relationship with a younger man.

At the beginning of this relationship, he was very into sex and romance. However, I paid all of our rent and utilities for the first six months, even though we both were working.

Around three months ago, he changed. No more sex and romance. He never helps around the house, and doesn't keep his word. I've spoken to him about paying his share of our living expenses, and he gets upset.

He says he loves me, but I have trouble believing him. I'm so tired wondering if he wants a lover or a mother. I'm hoping you can help me figure this out.

Amy says: Wonder no longer!

Despite your generous attitude, according to your narrative, even in the early days of your relationship, this guy doesn't seem to have shared anything. You've been paying full freight and carrying the full weight of this relationship.

To clarify, his version of "sharing" is called "taking." He doesn't want a lover; he doesn't want a mother; he wants an easy mark, and he seems to have found one in you.

You'll feel much better about yourself and this relationship if you cut your losses and show him the door.

