Dear Amy: My parents are wonderful people. They have a longtime friend, "Roger," who is a heavy drinker and doesn't have a family of his own. They seem to accept Roger as something of a family member — he's just someone who often is around.

I am a 40-year-old woman and have known Roger all of my life. When I was a teenager, he repeatedly made gross comments to me. I knew he'd been drinking, so I did my best to avoid him. But I never told my parents.

Last year, my husband and I decided to move back to my hometown to be near my folks. We have a teenage daughter and a younger son.

Roger still is around, and he doesn't seem to have changed at all. I don't want to force my parents to ban him, but I also don't want my daughter to be exposed to the same harassment I experienced.

I'd appreciate your ideas about how to handle this.

Amy says: Talk to your daughter. Tell her about your experience. Tell her that you never told your folks about being harassed, but that if she ever experiences anything like this, you want her to tell you.

Then have a chat with Roger. Tell him, "You harassed me when I was younger, and I didn't say anything about it, but I'm letting you know that if this happens again — or if you say anything even slightly inappropriate to my kids — you'll have to deal with me."

Do not expect Roger to acknowledge his behavior or apologize to you. (He may not remember because of his drinking.) But he might choose to bring this up to your folks. If so, let them know that you don't want to burden them with this and have decided to handle it like the strong and capable adult they raised you to be.

A wedding snub

Dear Amy: We learned that my long-divorced nephew is engaged to his girlfriend, whom we have not met.

In a congratulatory card we asked them to inform us when they set the date so we could book the flights. My nephew informed me they had decided to elope at some point.

This month invitations were received by my many siblings for a summer wedding. We did not receive one — and I doubt that it was lost in the mail.

Knowing that I am not a favorite of my nephew's mom (my older brother's wife) is not a surprise. The lie about eloping caught us off balance, however.

While I am prepared to send $1,000 like we gave to a niece on my wife's side, my wife disagrees because we were invited to and attended her niece's wedding.

Should I contact my nephew or my brother? I am inclined to just let it go and send the gift, but what's your take?

Amy says: I think you jumped the gun when you responded to this engagement by assuming they'd be having a wedding and that you would be invited.

I suggest reaching out to your nephew and saying, "I don't want to pressure you, but I'm just trying to clarify whether we've been invited to your wedding?"

This is extremely awkward, but keep in mind that when it comes to weddings, the groom's preferences often are outnumbered by those of the bride, her family and his parents.

And yes — if you can afford to be this generous to all of your nephews and nieces, I think you should send a check.

