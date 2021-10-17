Mankato – The No. 6 Gophers women's hockey team scored three goals in the opening period and Amy Potomak added two more in the second period en route to a 6-2 victory over Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday for a sweep of their WCHA series. This victory also was Minnesota's 52nd consecutive in the series.

"Great weekend with our home-and-home and to get our first sweep of the year," Gophers coach Brad Frost. "Some really nice play by our team overall and another really good 60 minutes of hockey tonight.

"Congrats to Savannah Norcross on her first goal as a Gopher. It was a really fun weekend and we're looking forward to getting home and facing another great opponent next week in Colgate."

Gracie Ostertag got the first goal for Minnesota (3-3 overall and WCHA) on a power play 2½ minutes into the game, continuing a trend. In a 3-0 win Friday, all of the Gophers' goals were with a player advantage.

Norcross, a transfer from Boston College, scored her first goal four minutes later and freshman Peyton Hemp got Minnesota's third goal with 2:42 left in the period.

Potomak, a senior forward, made it 4-0 Gophers about five minutes into the second period before the Mavericks (5-3, 1-3) finally scored in this series. Back-to-back, in fact. Sydney Langseth got an unassisted goal on a power play at 6:30 and Kennedy Bobyck got another goal at 12:34.

MSU Mankato's comeback was blunted when Potomak got her second goal with 1:18 left in the middle period and teammate Emily Odin scored midway through the third.

Makayla Pahl had nine saves for Minnesota, Calla Frank 39 for MSU Mankato.

