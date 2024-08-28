Amtrak’s Borealis debut: A few observations

So how is the new service doing? Initial usage has been robust, but Amtrak has not released ridership figures that separate usage on the Milwaukee-Saint Paul segment of the trip from base usage in the existing Milwaukee-Chicago corridor. We will soon learn how much of the patronage to date is seasonal or has been driven by the train’s novelty. What is clear is that the Empire Builder continues to be heavily patronized, so Borealis does not appear to be poaching customers from the other train.