AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam police say 5 people were hospitalized and 62 detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans.
The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 9:19AM
Amsterdam's acting police chief said Israeli fans were ``willfully attacked'' in clashes after soccer match
