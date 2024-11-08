Wires

Amsterdam authorities say rioters 'actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them' after soccer match

Amsterdam authorities say rioters 'actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them' after soccer match.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 8:09AM

AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam authorities say rioters 'actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them' after soccer match.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Amsterdam's acting police chief said Israeli fans were ``willfully attacked'' in clashes after soccer match

Amsterdam's acting police chief said Israeli fans were ''willfully attacked'' in clashes after soccer match.

Wires

Amsterdam mayor says Dutch counterterror watchdog said there was ``no concrete threat'' to Israeli soccer fans before game

Wires

Amsterdam police say 5 people were hospitalized and 62 detained after a night of violence targeting Israeli soccer fans