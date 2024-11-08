AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam authorities say rioters 'actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them' after soccer match.
Amsterdam authorities say rioters 'actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them' after soccer match
Amsterdam authorities say rioters 'actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them' after soccer match.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 8:09AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Amsterdam's acting police chief said Israeli fans were ``willfully attacked'' in clashes after soccer match
Amsterdam's acting police chief said Israeli fans were ''willfully attacked'' in clashes after soccer match.