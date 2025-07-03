Amnesty International says Israel and aid system use starvation to commit Gaza genocide

CAIRO — Amnesty International issued a report Thursday claiming a controversial Israeli- and U.S.-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza uses starvation tactics against Palestinians to continue to commit genocide in the Gaza Strip during Israel's war with Hamas.
The U.K.-based human rights group condemned Israel and the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which the U.S. and Israel have backed to take over aid distribution in Gaza from a network led by the United Nations.
Israel's foreign minister denounced the Amnesty report, saying the organization has ''joined forces with Hamas and fully adopted all of its propaganda lies.''
Gaza's Health Ministry says more than 500 Palestinians have been killed at or near GHF distribution centers over the past month. The centers are guarded by private security contractors and located near Israeli military positions. Palestinian officials and witnesses have accused Israeli forces of opening fire at crowds of people moving near the sites.
The Amnesty report said Israel has ''turned aid-seeking into a booby trap for desperate starved Palestinians'' through GHF's militarized hubs. The conditions have created "a deadly mix of hunger and disease pushing the population past breaking point.''
''This devastating daily loss of life as desperate Palestinians try to collect aid is the consequence of their deliberate targeting by Israeli forces and the foreseeable consequence of irresponsible and lethal methods of distribution,'' said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty's secretary general.
Israel rejects claims
The Israeli army says it has fired warning shots to control crowds and only fires at people it says are acting suspiciously.