A pickup struck an Amish horse-drawn buggy in western Wisconsin and killed one of two teenage passengers, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred about 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 18 near Rice Lake, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Wednesday that a 17-year-old in the buggy did not survive. A 16-year-old in the buggy was less seriously hurt.

The pickup hit the northbound buggy after dark from behind despite the horse-drawn vehicle having operating rear lights, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the teenagers or the pickup driver.

Once an investigation into the crash is complete, the findings will be forwarded to prosecutors for consideration of charges.

A funeral for the older teen is scheduled for this weekend.

