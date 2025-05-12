Amid Trump's battle against DEI, nonprofits filling critical labor gaps are caught in the crossfire

CHICAGO — Recruiting women into construction has for years been a painstaking but broadly popular effort, with growing bipartisan and industry support amid persistent labor shortages. But President Donald Trump's aim to stamp out diversity and inclusion programs threaten to cripple community-based organizations that have been critical to that goal.
The Trump administration has moved swiftly to cut off federal funding to dozens of community groups that implement programs on the ground, including apprenticeship readiness programs designed for women, anti-harassment training, and child care and transportation support for workers who need them.
The overhaul stems from a pair of anti-DEI executive orders, which direct federal agencies to cancel all ''equity-related'' grants, and require government contractors and recipients of federal funds to certify, under threat of crippling penalties, that they do not operate any DEI programs that violate anti-discrimination laws.
The orders have set off a scramble among corporations, universities, law firms and major philanthropies to figure out how to adapt their DEI policies to avoid losing federal funding. Some have challenged the executive orders head on.
But for many nonprofits, the orders pose an existential threat because their very mission involves providing services to historically marginalized communities. Several nonprofits that provide housing, health and workforce development services have teamed up with civil rights organizations to file lawsuits challenging the president's anti-DEI orders, arguing they are so vague about what might constitute ''illegal'' DEI that compliance is impossible and violates free speech.
Stakeholders in the construction industry are closely following a lawsuit filed by Chicago Women in Trades, an organization founded in 1981 to help women enter the skilled trades. Other similar groups said they were considering litigation after the Department of Labor yanked their grants last week, saying in termination notices that their work promoting gender equity no longer aligns with government priorities.
About 40% of Chicago Women in Trades' stems from federal funding, according to court filings.
As the lawsuits play out, Chicago Women in Trades Executive Director Jayne Vellinga said hiring and future programming has stalled because the ultimate fate of the organization's funding is unclear. Current programs are continuing under a cloud of uncertainty.