Amid Trump's battle against DEI, nonprofits filling critical labor gaps are caught in the crossfire

In his 2026 fiscal year budget request, Trump pledged to keep investing in the expansion of apprenticeship opportunities. But in grant-consolidation proposal dubbed ''Make America Skilled Again,'' Trump said the Labor Department would eliminate grants to ''progressive non-profits" that focus on DEI and instead direct funding to states and localities that will have the flexibility to decide how to spend them. The Trump administration argues that many DEI policies pressure employers to hire based on race or gender, or unfairly shut out some workers from training and funding opportunities.