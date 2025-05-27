Amid measles outbreak, Texas is poised to make vaccine exemptions for kids easier

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas this year has been the center of the nation's largest measles outbreak in more than two decades, as a mostly eradicated disease has sickened more than 700 in the state, sent dozens to hospitals and led to the death of two children who were unvaccinated.
But even as the outbreak slows, a bill approved by state lawmakers and sent to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would make it significantly easier for parents to enroll their children in school without standard vaccinations for diseases such as measles, whooping cough, polio and hepatitis A and B.
Supporters say the bill streamlines an already legal exemption process that allows families to avoid vaccines for reasons of conscience, religious beliefs or medical reasons. It would let them download the required forms from a website instead of contacting state health officials and waiting for one to come in the mail.
The bill does not change which vaccines are required. However, critics say easing the exemption process opens a door to further outbreaks with potentially deadly results.
''If this bill becomes law, Texas is likely to see more illness, more death and higher health care costs for families and business,'' Rekha Lakshmanan, chief strategy officer for Texas-based nonprofit Immunization Project, told state senators before the bill won final approval.
''The outbreak (in Texas) is not a coincidence. It is the canary in the coal mine screaming at the top of its lungs,'' she said.
The exemption bill — as well as other bills passed by the Texas House on lawsuits against vaccine makers and removing immunization restrictions on organ transplants — are a snapshot of efforts across dozens of conservative states to question vaccines or roll back requirements.
At the national level, this wave has been buoyed by still-lingering pushback from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Trump administration's embrace of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was one of the nation's leading anti-vaccine advocates before being appointed secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.