600128492

Amid GOP attacks, Omar pushes Democrats to seize opportunity

After a controversial first term in Congress, Rep. Ilhan Omar is now focusing on her leadership role in the progressive caucus. But as Omar pushes for the social and climate goals in President Biden's Build Back Better Act, which she says could have a major impact on her district, she is still contending with the impacts of her own controversies and the Islamophobia she encounters as a member of the House.