Controversy isn't keeping Dave Chappelle from hitting the road. The stand-up comic, who took criticism for comments about transgender people during a recent Netfix special, will be performing Nov. 7 at Target Center.

The tour, which will stop at 10 arenas in November, will also include a Nov. 9 date in Des Moines. The evening includes the screening of the film, "Untitled," which looks at how Chappelle developed a makeshift comedy club in his Ohio neighbor's cornfield during the pandemic.

For his most recent appearances in the Twin Cities, Chappelle has opted for "pop-up" performances in considerably smaller venues like The Varsity Theater.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at ticketmaster.com.