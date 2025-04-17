Amid another lost season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the fire that drives Sidney Crosby still burns

PITTSBURGH — It is the penultimate practice in a largely frustrating season, one filled with baffling losses on the ice and crushing ones off it.
And yet there is Sidney Crosby, in the waning days of a season that marks the end of two full decades in the NHL, sprinting up and down the ice at the UMPC Lemieux Sports Complex. The Pittsburgh captain's 37-year-old legs are churning with the same ferocity typically found during the opening week of training camp.
The Penguins are in the midst of transition, and a rocky one at that. The playoffs — once a rite of spring in western Pennsylvania — will go on without one of the league's marquee clubs and one of the game's brightest stars for a third straight year.
Pittsburgh hasn't made it out of the first round since 2018. And while general manager Kyle Dubas has stockpiled an avalanche of draft picks he hopes will help speed up reboot, nothing is guaranteed.
Well, except for maybe one thing: the way Crosby goes about his business. Yes, the losing has been difficult. No, it doesn't give him cover to take a game, a practice or even a drill off. That is simply not Crosby's way.
The future Hall of Famer will finish the season by averaging at least a point a game for the 20th consecutive year, an NHL record. This week his peers voted him the league's most complete player and the smartest, too, a testament to the level of respect he commands even though the halcyon days of ''Sid The Kid'' are long gone and the flecks of gray poking out from under his helmet are more noticeable than they used to be.
‘No better mentor'
Asked what keeps that drive so fresh even now, when his legacy is secure and he could hardly be blamed for mailing it in for once, and Crosby shrugs.