Amid another lost season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the fire that drives Sidney Crosby still burns

The future Hall of Famer will finish the season by averaging at least a point a game for the 20th consecutive year, an NHL record. This week his peers voted him the league's most complete player and the smartest, too, a testament to the level of respect he commands even though the halcyon days of ''Sid The Kid'' are long gone and the flecks of gray poking out from under his helmet are more noticeable than they used to be.