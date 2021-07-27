Ameriprise exceeded analysts earnings expectations in a better than expected quarter that saw the company also make a couple of strategic announcements.

For the quarter ending June 30, the Minneapolis-based financial services firm reported net earnings of $591 million, or $4.88 per share. In the same period last year, the company lost $539 million, or $4.31 per share, on $2.712 billion in revenue .

Adjusting earnings were $5.27 per share exceeded analysts expectations of $5.21 per share. In the second quarter of 2020 adjusted earnings were $2.64 per share. Revenue for the second quarter of $3.42 billion also exceed expectations of $3.37 billion.

"Ameriprise delivered a strong second quarter and a record first half in operating revenue, earnings and EPS, as we continue to build on our momentum. We are delivering an excellent client experience and deepening relationships, which is driving continued growth in the business," said chairman and chief executive Jim Cracchiolo in their news release.

In the quarter the company announced the $845 million deal for the asset management business of BMO Financial that is in Europe, Middle East and Asia. That deal is on pace to close in the fourth quarter.

On June 29, also announced that its insurance subsidiaries had reached a reinsurance agreement with Global Atlantic Financial Group that would create approximately $700 million of excess capital for Ameriprise.

Ameriprise's Advice & Wealth Management business saw a 29% increase in net revenue to $1.98 billion as client net assets grew 28%. Market appreciation and positive client flows helped the segment report adjusted operating earnings of $423 million, a 56% increase over the second quarter of 2020.

Total assets of the Advice and Wealth Management segment grew 28% during the quarter to $807 billion. Net flows from client wrap accounts exceeded $9 billion for the third consecutive quarter aided by strong advisor productivity and client acquisition.

The company's Asset Management segment saw net revenues increase 32% to $879 million and adjusted operating earnings increase 79% to $253 million. Total assets under management for the segment increased 25% to $593 billion from client additions and strong market performance in equity, fixed income and asset-allocation strategies.

Ameriprise reported their second quarter results after the market closed on Monday and will hold a conference call to discuss results for the period ended June 30 on Tuesday morning.