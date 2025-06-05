Wires

AmeriCorps must restore grant funding and service workers to states that sued over cuts, federal judge rules

AmeriCorps must restore grant funding and service workers to states that sued over cuts, federal judge rules.

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 3:34PM

BALTIMORE — AmeriCorps must restore grant funding and service workers to states that sued over cuts, federal judge rules.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Jury deliberations begin in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial

Jury deliberations begin in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial.

Wires

AmeriCorps must restore grant funding and service workers to states that sued over cuts, federal judge rules

Wires

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka ends Iga Swiatek's 26-match French Open winning streak and reaches the final