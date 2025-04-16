AmeriCorps members who respond to disasters and help nonprofits are let go in DOGE cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa — Young volunteers who respond to natural disasters and help with community projects across the U.S. have been discharged as a result of the Trump administration 's campaign to shrink government workforce and services.
AmeriCorps' National Civilian Community Corps informed volunteers Tuesday that they would exit the program early ''due to programmatic circumstances beyond your control,'' according to an email obtained by The Associated Press.
More than 2,000 people ages 18 to 26 serve for nearly a year, according to the program's website, and get assigned to projects with nonprofits and community organizations or the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It celebrated its 30th year last year.
The volunteers are especially visible after natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Helene last year. The organization said on social media last month that teams have served 8 million service hours on nearly 3,400 disaster projects since 1999.
Jordan Kinsler, 23, has worked with FEMA Corps for the last nine months, traveling from Minnesota communities impacted by floods to ones in North Carolina touched by Helene. He and his team were on their final project at FEMA headquarters in Washington when they got word Tuesday that they wouldn't be able to finish.
Kinsler, who is from Long Island, New York, said they packed that night and left Wednesday morning for their home base in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Kinsler said he's proud of the work he's done and had hoped to apply for a permanent position.
''To have this ripped right from us at the very end, it felt insulting," he said.