AmeriCorps cuts leave people who serve and community organizations scrambling for alternatives

WEST COLUMBIA, Texas — Years had passed since Hurricane Harvey's howling winds and heavy rains tore apart Dan Lee's century-old roof in West Columbia, south of Houston. Then came the knock on his door.
It was Mosaic in Action, a nonprofit that has helped more than 450 homeowners and relies on an AmeriCorps community service program that sends young adults to work on projects across the U.S. The organization repaired Lee's roof and got rid of the mold left behind in Harvey's wake.
''Before they came, man, I had holes in the ceiling where it got wet and the sheetrock had failed,'' Lee said at his home. ''I was ashamed of it. They've just been a blessing.''
Last month, President Donald Trump 's cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, gutted AmeriCorps, a 30-year-old federal agency that dispatches 200,000 volunteers and hundreds of millions of dollars. For Mosaic in Action, that meant a 10-person team it was counting on would not arrive a few days later as planned, entailing a loss of nearly 2,000 hours of service that had been committed to help 11 homeowners.
''You can imagine what it's like to be in your home, never knowing how much rain's gonna come in that day,'' said Debbie Allensworth, executive director and co-founder of Mosaic in Action. ''Without those valuable workers, we just can't do the work.''
The far-reaching government cuts have left communities across the country — small and large, urban and rural, in red and blue states alike — scrambling for alternatives amid the uncertainty, trying to sustain a slew of initiatives, from after-school programs to veterans' services to natural disaster response.
Long a target of critics
AmeriCorps employs more than 500 full-time federal workers, most of whom are now on administrative leave, and has an operating budget of roughly $1 billion. Despite bipartisan support, it has long been a target of critics who decry bloat, inefficiencies and misuse of funds.