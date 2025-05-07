America's legal system is confusing. Here are some of the common terms used in the Trump lawsuits

It may feel like you have to attend law school to understand the American legal system. However, that is not the case. We broke down some of the most common legal terms used in the lawsuits surrounding the Trump administration.
What's the general process for a lawsuit?
Lawsuits are sometimes called '' complaints '' for good reason: They tell a judge about something that allegedly caused you harm, and why you think someone else is to blame. Lawsuits also include a request for the kind of ''relief'' sought, like money or an order stopping the harmful actions.
The person being sued is always given a chance to respond. They might tell the judge the lawsuit is wrong, argue that someone else is to blame, or say the conduct wasn't actually harmful. Often, the person being sued will file a '' motion to dismiss,'' asking the judge to reject the lawsuit entirely.
What's a plaintiff?
The people who file a lawsuit are the ''plaintiffs,'' and the people being sued are the ''defendants.'' If a lawsuit is brought on behalf of a big group of people, it might become a ''class action'' lawsuit.
What's a TRO? And what's a PI?
Resolving a lawsuit can take months, so plaintiffs often ask the judge to temporarily stop the defendants from doing whatever allegedly caused the harm while the case is decided.