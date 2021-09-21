By The Associated Press — PGA OF AMERICA

RYDER CUP

Site: Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Course: Whistling Straits (Straits). Yardage: 7,387. Par: 71.

Defending champion: Europe.

Television: Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8-9 a.m. (Golf Channel), 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (NBC).

All-time series: United States leads 26-14-2.

Captains: Padraig Harrington (Europe), Steve Stricker (United States).

European roster: Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger.

U.S. roster: Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas.

Notes: While the Americans lead the series dating to 1927, Europe holds an 11-8-1 advantage since 1979 when the Britain & Ireland team was expanded to include continental Europe. ... The matches were postponed one year because of the pandemic. It now will switch back to odd-numbered years as it once was. ... The Americans have six Ryder Cup rookies, their most since 2008 when they won at Valhalla. ... Sergio Garcia has contributed 25 1/2 points, the most of any player in the Ryder Cup. ... This is the first Ryder Cup without Phil Mickelson playing since 1993. He is one of the assistant captains. ... Whistling Straits has held the PGA Championship three times, most recently in 2015. Americans finished runner-up in all three PGAs. ... Steve Stricker is the first Ryder Cup captain who previously served as Presidents Cup captain. ... The average age of the U.S. team is 29, making this its youngest team at a Ryder Cup.

Next time: Marco Simone in Italy in 2023.



LPGA TOUR

WALMART NW ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Rogers, Arkansas.

Course: Pinnacle CC. Yardage: 6,438. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner's share: $345,000.

Television: Friday, 9-11 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Austin Ernst.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Jin Young Ko won the Cambia Portland Classic.

Notes: The tournament is among the few 54-hole events on the LPGA Tour. ... Jin Young Ko picked up her second win of the season last week, her first LPGA appearance in six weeks following the Olympics. ... Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women's golf, is not playing for the second straight week. ... The field includes seven of the top 10 in the women's world ranking. ... Ko joined Korda as the only multiple winners on the LPGA Tour this season. ... Korda leads the LPGA Tour with three victories, and she is the only one to win back to back. ... The LPGA Tour heads to New Jersey for two weeks before an abbreviated Asian swing as its season heads toward a conclusion. ... Danielle Kang is in the field. She joins Korda as the only Americans among the top 10 in the world. This is her first appearance since the Solheim Cup. ... The tournament dates to 2008. Among past champions is Stacy Lewis, who graduated from the University of Arkansas. She is in the field this week.

Next week: ShopRite LPGA Classic.



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PURE INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Pebble Beach, California.

Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,816, Par: 72) and Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 7,035, Par: 72).

Prize money: $2.2 million. Winner's share: $330,000.

Television: Friday, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Jim Furyk.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jim Furyk.

Last week: Darren Clarke won the Sanford International.

Notes: Jim Furyk will not be back to defend his title because he is one of the assistant captains at the Ryder Cup. ... Spyglass Hill is being used this year instead of Poppy Hills. Spyglass also is part of the rotation for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and is considered the toughest of the courses when the wind is not particularly strong. ... Furyk's lead in the Schwab Cup is under $10,000 over Jerry Kelly. ... Mario Tiziani, the brother-in-law of Steve Stricker, tied for 11th last week on a sponsor's exemption and narrowly missed out on getting into the field at Pebble Beach. He is at the Ryder Cup this week instead and says he might not have played, anyway. ... Participants from The First Tee selected from around the country are paired with players in this unique event that is being played for the 18th time. ... Kelly lost in a playoff at Pebble Beach last year to Furyk after closing with a 65. ... Ernie Els last year bogeyed the 18th to miss out on a playoff in his debut at the PGA Tour Champions event. Els was runner-up at Pebble in the 2000 U.S. Open to Tiger Woods by 15 shots. ... Among the past Pebble Beach Pro-Am winners in the field are Vijay Singh and Mark O'Meara, a five-time winner.

Next tournament: Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational on Oct. 8-10.



PGA TOUR

Last week: Max Homa won the Fortinet Championship.

Next week: Sanderson Farms Championship.

FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.



EUROPEAN TOUR

Next week: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Last week: Kristoffer Broberg won the Dutch Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.



OTHER TOURS

Symetra Tour: Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, Mystic Creek GC, El Dorado, Arkansas. Defending champion: Cydney Clanton.

Japan Golf Tour: Panasonic Open, Joyo CC, Kyoto, Japan. Defending champion: Toshinori Muto.

Challenge Tour: Portugal Open, Royal Obidos Spa and Golf Resort, Vau Obidos, Portugal. Defending champion: Garrick Higgo.

Japan LPGA: Miyagi TV Cup Dunlop Ladies Open, Rifu GC, Miyagi, Japan. Defending champion: Asuka Kashiwabara.

Korean LPGA: ELCRUTV Chosun Pro Celebrity, Island CC, Ansan, South Korea. Defending champion: New event.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports