Americans see more overreach from the president than from judges, an AP-NORC poll finds

The courts have generally been the only branch of government to push back on Trump's plans, while the GOP-controlled Congress has mostly deferred to him. Only about 3 in 10 Americans say Congress has too much power, and just 17% of Democrats say federal courts have excessive power. On the other hand, the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court fares better with Republicans — only about one-quarter think it has too much power, while one-third of Democrats believe that.