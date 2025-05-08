Americans in St. Peter's Square were stunned by choice of new pope

VATICAN CITY — Americans in St. Peter's square were stunned and joyous when they learned that an American cardinal, Robert Provost, was elected pope Thursday and had taken the name Leo XIV.
''Who in our lifetime would have thought that we would see a North American Holy Father?'' said Father Thomas Montanaro, an American priest with the Legionaries of Christ.
Montanaro was among the many tens of thousands of people who filled St. Peter's Square for the historic moment.
Cheers of ''viva il papa'' and applause rippled across the crowd to celebrate the new pope.
Father Darius Lawrence, a priest from California, said the announcement caught him completely off guard.
''As an American, it's a huge surprise,'' he said. ''I would have never expected an American to be named as pope. He wasn't on any of the lists I'd seen — and I'd been looking into it a little bit.''
The flags of many nations waved. But tellingly there were hardly any American flags. An Associated Press reporter in the square saw only one, held by an Italian.
The Americans had not come prepared.