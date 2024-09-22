Nation

Americans can order free COVID-19 tests beginning this month

Starting this month, Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 test kits that will be mailed to their homes.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 22, 2024 at 4:54PM

WASHINGTON — Starting this month, Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 test kits that will be mailed to their homes.

U.S. households will be able to order as many as four nasal swab tests at COVIDTests.gov when the federal program reopens. The U.S. Health and Human Services agency overseeing the program has not yet given an exact date when ordering can begin.

An agency spokesperson has said the tests will detect current virus strains and can be ordered ahead of the holiday season, when families and friends gather for celebrations.

U.S. regulators last month approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine that is designed to combat the recent virus strains and, hopefully, forthcoming winter ones, as well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention already has recommended this fall's shot for everyone age 6 months and older.

While most Americans have some degree of immunity from prior infections or vaccinations or both, that protection wanes. Last fall's shots targeted a different part of the coronavirus family tree, a strain that's no longer circulating.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Sports

White Sox lose 120th game to tie post-1900 record by the 1962 expansion New York Mets

The Chicago White Sox tied the post-1900 MLB record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets on Sunday when the San Diego Padres won 4-2 by rallying for three runs in the eighth inning, capped by Fernando Tatis Jr.'s towering home run.

Nation

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have a second child, a daughter named Méi

Nation

50 years after 'The Power Broker,' Robert Caro's dreams are still coming true