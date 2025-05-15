Americans are divided over DEI programs on college campuses, an AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump seeks to end diversity, equity and inclusion practices on college campuses, a new poll suggests that while the concept of DEI is divisive, some of the initiatives being affected by his administration's guidance are less controversial.
The poll, conducted earlier this month by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found about 4 in 10 Americans ''strongly'' or ''somewhat" favor DEI programs in colleges and universities, while about 3 in 10 oppose those initiatives and about 3 in 10 are neutral.
Support is higher for courses on racism and scholarships for students of color, among other services designed to help students from underrepresented groups.
The findings underscore that while ''DEI'' has become a politically toxic and unpopular term for many Americans, some components of DEI programs have much less opposition.
This is especially true among Republicans. While about 6 in 10 Republicans oppose DEI programs broadly, their opposition softens for many of their most common elements. Just under half of Republicans oppose courses that teach about racism. About one-third oppose scholarships for students from underrepresented groups. And roughly 3 in 10 oppose clubs and mentorship services for those students.
About 7 in 10 Democrats, by contrast, favor DEI programs on college campuses, with similar shares supporting courses that teach about racism and scholarships or extracurricular support services for students from underrepresented groups.
Divides reflect different views of DEI's meaning
Some of this tension may stem from differing perspectives on what DEI means.