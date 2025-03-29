American woman held in Afghanistan by the Taliban has been released, AP source says

Faye Dail Hall, who was detained in February on charges of using a drone without authorization, was released Thursday as part of a deal that Qatari negotiators helped broker, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the negotiations. In a post on X, a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, confirmed Hall’s release with a photograph of her and said she would ‘’soon be on her way home.‘’