American Talor Gooch wins LIV Golf Andalucia at Valderrama

American Talor Gooch won LIV Golf Andalucia on Sunday for his second LIV Golf title in three visits to Valderrama and fourth overall on the Saudi-funded tour.

The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 10:15PM

SAN ROQUE, Spain — American Talor Gooch won LIV Golf Andalucia on Sunday for his second LIV Golf title in three visits to Valderrama and fourth overall on the Saudi-funded tour.

Gooch closed with a 1-under 70 to finish at 8 under, a stroke ahead of Spanish star Jon Rahm (65). Rahm led Legion XIII to its third team title of the season.

Gooch has a record 13 trophies – four regular-season individual wins, seven regular-season team wins, one team championship in 2022 with 4Aces and one individual championship in 2023.

Abraham Ancer was third at 5 under after a 66.

Bryson DeChambeau closed with a 74 to tie for 30th at 3 over.

