Sota King, the three-year-old Minnesota-born colt who is the son of 2015 Triple Crown-winner American Pharoah, finished fifth in his racing debut Sunday afternoon at Canterbury Park.

Going off as the third favorite at 7-2 odds, Sota King got out of the gate slowly and was second to last in the 13-hourse field for the first part of the race. Riding near the rail, the horse rallied and finished fifth under jockey Dean Butler.

The race was won by Mynameis Prince, who finished four lengths ahead of Top Dog.