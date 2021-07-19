Sota King, the three-year-old Minnesota-born colt who is the son of 2015 Triple Crown-winner American Pharoah, finished fifth in his racing debut Sunday afternoon at Canterbury Park.
Going off as the third favorite at 7-2 odds, Sota King got out of the gate slowly and was second to last in the 13-hourse field for the first part of the race. Riding near the rail, the horse rallied and finished fifth under jockey Dean Butler.
The race was won by Mynameis Prince, who finished four lengths ahead of Top Dog.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Japan tops Australia in softball as delayed Tokyo Games open
Host Japan got off to a winning start when the Tokyo Olympics got underway after a one-year delay, beating Australia 8-1 Wednesday in softball behind 39-year-old pitcher Yukiko Ueno, who won the 2008 gold medal game against the United States.
Sports
Tampa Bay slugs 2 HRs, spoils return of Orioles' Means 9-3
Francisco Mejía had a homer and five RBIs, Randy Arozarena also homered and the Tampa Bay Rays spoiled John Means' return from a left shoulder strain, beating the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Tuesday night.
Gophers
Gophers' Johnson trying to balance search for players this season and next
Seven seniors are lined up to play in 2021-22, which could result in a large 2022 freshman class.
Sports
The Latest: WHO head says Olympics virus risk inevitable
The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
Sports
Votto, Aquino go back-to-back as Reds edge Mets 4-3
Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino homered on consecutive pitches, Wade Miley worked effectively into the seventh inning and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over the New York Mets.