Sports

American midfielder Johnny Cardoso uncertain for CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Costa Rica

American midfielder Johnny Cardoso is uncertain for Sunday's CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Costa Rica because of an ankle injury.

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 12:07AM

MINNEAPOLIS — American midfielder Johnny Cardoso is uncertain for Sunday's CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Costa Rica because of an ankle injury.

The 23-year-old started friendlies against Turkey and Switzerland this month, didn't dress for the Americans' tournament opener against Trinidad and Tobago and made late-game substitute appearances in group stage games against Saudi Arabia on June 19 and Haiti last Sunday.

''We need to assess,'' coach Mauricio Pochettino said Saturday. "Today, he didn't participate with the team. He suffered a little issue in his ankle, and we'll see tomorrow if he can be on the bench or not."

The winner of Sunday's game plays Canada or Guatemala on Wednesday in St. Louis.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Harrington's chip-in on 18 leaves him tied (again) with Hensby, Cink at US Senior Open

After leaving one chip in the rough and losing a bit of trust on the greens, Padraig Harrington was looking for something to give him hope heading into what figures to be a tumultuous final day at the topsy, turvy Broadmoor.

Sports

Logano keeps lead for first 43 laps after winning pole at rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta

Sports

American midfielder Johnny Cardoso uncertain for CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal against Costa Rica