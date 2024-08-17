American Lauren Coughlin makes late birdies for 66 to lead Women's Scottish Open

Minjee Lee of Australia was challenging for the lead until a soft bogey on the par-3 15th hole. She responded by chipping in for birdie on the 16th to get within two shots of the lead. But on the closing hole, where Coughlin had made birdie to reach 12 under, Lee went for the green in two and bounced into the narrow burn. She made bogey for a 72 and was four behind.