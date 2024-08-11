PARIS — American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return her bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC confirms.
Wires
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return her bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC confirms
American gymnast Jordan Chiles must return her bronze medal after court mandates score change, IOC confirms.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 11, 2024 at 8:54AM
More from Wires
See More
2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.