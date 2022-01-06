Responding to an increase in anti-Asian sentiment, American Girl has created a Chinese American doll to be its 2022 "Girl of the Year," to try to teach children to stand against racism.

The doll, named Corinne Tan, is 18 inches tall and comes with an interesting back story: She is a powerhouse skier from Aspen, Colorado, who is building the courage to respond to "xenophobic comments," the company said in a statement last week.

Corinne's story may be fiction, but the comments are not. Violence against Asian Americans has swelled during the pandemic, largely perpetrated by those who tied the coronavirus to China.

That is why many Asian Americans have hailed Corinne as an important — and, perhaps, overdue — step by American Girl to teach children about anti-Asian racism.

The company's "Girl of the Year" dolls, which have been rolling out since 2001, are meant to respond to "the realities of the times — both good and bad," a company spokeswoman said Monday.

"We knew it was important for Corinne's story to show the unfortunate rise in anti-Asian sentiment across the U.S. since the pandemic," the spokeswoman said.

The company hoped that the doll would validate the experiences of children who have endured racism, while also inspiring children to be "anti-racism allies," the spokeswoman added.

In 2017, the "Girl of the Year" doll was Black; in 2018, the doll was Chilean.

Racism in the United States has often translated into children's toy boxes, where dolls were traditionally white. Children can derive meaningful lessons from their toys, which is why some in the toy industry have long pushed for more diverse dolls.

Over the years, toy analysts and parents of Asian children have said that Asian dolls have been among the scarcest, making Corinne a somewhat unusual decision by American Girl.

Of the company's roughly 60 dolls, six, including Corinne, have been of Asian descent, another American Girl spokeswoman said. The company discontinued its only other Chinese American doll, Ivy Ling, in 2014, prompting an outcry from parents.

In 2006 and 2011, the "Girl of the Year" dolls were partially of Asian descent, the company said.

American Girl has built an empire off its dolls, which have been an enduring phenomenon since the company was founded in 1986. Children have clamored for the dolls — which cost upward of $100 — not just for the toys themselves but also for the adventure they bring. American Girl stores offer "spas" and "hair salons" where children can curl their doll's hair or put cucumbers on their eyes.

Parents often do not mind the price, because the dolls and their back stories have been used to explain difficult subjects, including divorce, war and economic hardship.

In addition to racism, Corinne's back story explores blended families. Her parents are separated, and she is learning to live with a new stepfather, the company said. Her story was written by author Wendy Wan-Long Shang.

"What I really hope is that there is some part of Corinne's story that makes readers feel seen," Shang said in a statement.

When Corinne debuted last week, American Girl said it was donating $25,000 to AAPI Youth Rising, an organization that teaches students about anti-Asian xenophobia.

Corinne went on sale last week and will be sold for two years "at minimum," the company said.

Some Twitter users expressed excitement over the doll and applauded the communities it represented.

"This makes me very proud," one user wrote. "Finally after years of waiting — far into adulthood, this happens."

Corinne, who has a little sister, has her detractors, however. Some Twitter users have criticized the blue streaks in the doll's hair, which have sometimes been used to indicate that an Asian woman is rebellious. Others have commented on how heavy Corinne's story is, since she learns about divorce and racism at such a young age.

It is indeed a tough childhood for Corinne. On the American Girl website, it says that she has to learn "how to stand up to racist bullies," including when a boy tells her she has "Kung Flu," a racist characterization of COVID-19 used by former President Donald Trump.

The website added, "Corinne is proud to be Chinese American, but racism leaves her tongue-tied."

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.