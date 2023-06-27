NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), down $3.02 to $28.57.

The drugstore chain cut its profit forecast its fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), up $2.22 to $45.36.

The airline gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), up $7.50 to $460.26.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging development update for a potential obesity drug.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET), down $2.49 to $2.17.

Investors were disappointed by the biotechnology company's update on a potential non-Hodgkin's lymphoma treatment.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (AEL), up $7.74 to $52.84.

Investment company Brookfield is reportedly close to buying the annuity and insurance underwriter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), down $1.02 to $1.75.

The commercial electric vehicle startup has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN), down $1.42 to $30.29.

The recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal reported weak fiscal third-quarter revenue.

Korn Ferry (KFY), down $1.91 to $48.97.

The staffing company gave investors a weak profit forecast for its current quarter.