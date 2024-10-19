American despair: In Arizona, high home prices and limited prospects shape voters' presidential pick

Harris has pledged $25,000 for first-time homebuyers and tax breaks for new parents. The Trump campaign says mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without permanent legal permission will free up housing and that higher tariffs will create job opportunities. Voters are focused on the inflation of the past three years, but Federal Reserve data reveal a deeper gap in which the United States has so much wealth that it can be easy for anyone to feel worse off than their neighbors.