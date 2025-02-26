American Airlines flight discontinues landing to avoid departing plane at Washington National

The maneuver involving American Flight 2246 from Boston occurred around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, less than two hours before another plane attempting to land at Chicago’s Midway Airport was forced to climb back into the sky to avoid another aircraft crossing the runway. Southwest said Flight 2504 from Omaha, Nebraska, safely landed ‘’after the crew performed a precautionary go-around to avoid a possible conflict with another aircraft that entered the runway,‘’ an airline spokesperson said in an email. ‘’The crew followed safety procedures and the flight landed without incident.‘’