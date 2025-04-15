Amendment to Peru law raises fears of Amazon rainforest destruction

BOGOTA, Colombia — A recent amendment to Peru's Forestry and Wildlife Law is drawing fierce backlash from environmental groups and Indigenous groups that warn it could accelerate deforestation in the Amazon rainforest under the guise of economic development.
The amendment eliminates the requirement that landowners or companies get state authorization before converting forested land to other uses. Critics say the change could legitimize years of illegal deforestation.
''To us, this is gravely concerning,'' said Alvaro Masquez Salvador, a lawyer with the Indigenous Peoples program at Peru's Legal Defense Institute.
Masquez added that the reform sets a troubling precedent by ''effectively privatizing'' land that Peru's constitution defines as national patrimony. ''Forests are not private property—they belong to the nation,'' he said.
Supporters of the amendment, enacted in March, say it will stabilize Peru's agricultural sector and provide farmers with greater legal certainty.
The Associated Press sought comment from multiple representatives of Peru's agribusiness sector, as well as Congresswoman Maria Zeta Chunga, a vocal supporter of the law. Only one person in the agribusiness sector responded, saying they did not want to comment.
A legal reversal and unconstitutional amendments
Peru holds the second-largest share of Amazon rainforest after Brazil, with over 70 million hectares—about 60% of Peru's territory, according to nonprofit Rainforest Trust. It's one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet and home to more than 50 Indigenous peoples, some living in voluntary isolation. These communities are vital guardians of ecosystems and the rainforests they protect help stabilize the global climate by absorbing large quantities of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that is the main driver of climate change.