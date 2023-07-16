They could have spent the rest of summer at home in North Carolina. They could have stayed through last weekend and played for the North Carolina Courage in the USL W League playoffs.

Instead, the Brown sisters, their parents and their two dogs packed into their Mazda SUV last week and made the 20-ish hour drive to Minnesota so Izzy and Amelia, two key players for the Gophers soccer team, could start working out and practicing with their teammates.

Izzy, a forward, is a graduate student working on her master's in sports management and a senior in terms of eligibility. Amelia, three years younger, is a sophomore midfielder who wants to build a career in soccer.

How did two talented kids from North Carolina, at least one of whom doesn't like cold weather, wind up in Minnesota? Izzy, who transferred from North Carolina after her sophomore season, said they have extended family in the area, and "Minnesota has been like a second home — I visited a lot when I was growing up. So this is the place that felt the most comfortable to me."

Amelia and Izzy played little soccer together as children because of their age difference, and Amelia wanted to change that. It's a decision she regrets only when her face is freezing.

"I actually committed first, and then Izzy went through the transfer portal," Amelia said.

Amelia was just asked the question that all Minnesota sportswriters are obligated to ask athletes who are not "from here": How do you deal with the cold?

"You just made me mad," Amelia said. "It's so bad. So, so bad. It's so cold. I mean, in North Carolina, I put on sweatpants and a sweatshirt and go outside. Here there's so much snow, it's so icy. I just can't take it. But the people are amazing, which makes it bearable.

"I remember when they first called me, I said, 'I'm not going to Minnesota — it's too cold.' Then I loved the people and decided this is what I really wanted to do. I regret nothing, but my Mom would always say, 'You'll get used to it.' I haven't yet."

Amelia said she didn't particularly like school, either. She is thrilled, though, with the soccer program.

The Gophers were a .500 team overall and in the Big Ten last year. The Brown sisters hope to improve that winning percentage.

Izzy won the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award, was Academic All-Big Ten and is on the conference's Preseason Players to Watch List.

Amelia started 10 games last season as a freshman and wants to play professionally.

Their father knows something about winning. Chucky Brown played in the NBA for 13 seasons and won a title with the Houston Rockets. Now he's the head coach at Division II St. Augustine's University in North Carolina.

"I would say our parents didn't really have much of an influence on us in terms of choosing a sport," Amelia said. "We played because it's really fun. And I honestly hated basketball, so I'm glad my dad didn't force me to play.

"I hated the fouling and that you couldn't touch the other person. In soccer, you get to tackle and hit people. I like the physicality."

The Brown sisters chose to play for the Courage because of the convenience to their parents' home, and the Courage will play in the league championship game on Saturday against Indy Eleven.

Despite the Courage's success, they are not the marketing success story that the Minnesota Aurora have been. "It's not really the same," Amelia said. "Because last year, I swear, everywhere you looked there were Aurora jerseys and stuff."

The Browns would like to bring that kind of notoriety to their Gophers team, and give local women's soccer fans reason to buy a different jersey.

"Right now, I'm just thinking about us getting a Big Ten championship," Amelia said.

"I think we are going to be so great," Izzy said. "We are super excited for this season."