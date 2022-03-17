Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a two-year-old they believe was likely abducted.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an Amber Alert on Thursday afternoon for Robert Ramirez.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office was told about the missing child early Thursday morning, according to a news release from the BCA. There is no known abductor or vehicle information.

Robert was last seen wearing a long sleeve red T-shirt and black sweatpants with green stripes. The boy is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 28 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known location is Westport, Minn., near Alexandria and Sauk Centre.

Anyone with information should call the Pope County Sheriff's Office at (320) 634-5411 or 911.