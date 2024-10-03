Amazon, Target and other retailers are ramping up hiring for the holiday shopping season

To scoop up employees, companies like Macy's and JCPenney as well as sporting goods stores Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's are recruiting workers through nationwide hiring events. JCPenney plans to hire more than 10,000 store associates, roughly the same as last year. Macy's said it would offer on-the-spot interviews during its first event, which took place last week in its stores and warehouses. The company plans to hold three more events this year.