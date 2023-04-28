NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Amazon.com Inc., down $4.37 to $105.45.
The retail giant reported strong financial results, but growth for its cloud computing unit continued to slow.
T-Mobile US Inc., down $6.04 to $143.90.
The wireless carrier's first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Intel Corp., up $1.20 to $31.06.
The world's largest chipmaker beat analysts' first-quarter financial forecasts.
Mondelez International Inc., up $2.90 to $76.72.
The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident reported strong first-quarter earnings.
First Solar Inc., down $18.25 to $182.58.
The solar technology company reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.
Snap Inc., down $1.79 to $8.71.
The company behind Snapchat reported weak first-quarter revenue.
Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $1.87 to $79.80.
The maker of Colgate toothpaste and other consumer products reported strong first-quarter earnings.
Skechers USA Inc., up $3.32 to $53.19.
The shoe company raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.