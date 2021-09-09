FARGO, N.D. — Amazon officials say the first day of operations at the company's new warehouse in Fargo will be on Sept. 19.
The 1.3 million square-foot Fargo Fulfillment Center had been under construction for nearly a year. The building, which is located on 110 acres of land, is believed to be the largest in North Dakota.
Construction costs have been estimated at $100 million to $120 million, KVRR-TV reported.
Amazon wants to hire about 1,000 fulltime, hourly workers in Fargo with a starting wage of $15.00 per hour. The company plans to open a "Last Mile Delivery Station" in West Fargo, which is expected to create about 100 jobs.
The closest Amazon warehouse from Fargo is located in the Twin Cities.
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Sports
Brady throws for 379 yards, 4 TDs, Bucs beat Cowboys 31-29
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't flinch.
Nation
Air Force base all clear after lockdown, report of shooter
Ohio's Wright-Patterson Air Force Base went into lockdown for several hours while security officials investigated reports of a shooter on the campus but eventually gave the all-clear early Friday morning.
Nation
Justice Department sues Texas over state's new abortion law
The Justice Department has sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution."
Nation
Virus claims Black morticians, leaving holes in communities
When the last mourners departed and funeral director Shawn Troy was left among the headstones, he wept alone.
Local
Man dead after north Minneapolis barbershop shooting
Another man and a woman were wounded, police say.