ST. PAUL, Minn. — An Amazon distribution center is coming to a Twin Cities suburb.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Monday that the 517,000-square-foot facility will open in Woodbury late next summer. The center is expected to generate 500 jobs and may add another 500 during the holiday season.
The building will be Amazon's third large-scale facility in the metropolitan area behind an 855,000-square-foot facility in Shakopee and a 750,000-square-foot facility opening this fall in Lakeville.
Woodbury City Planner Eric Searles said the City Council approved the project at a meeting in August but officials didn't reveal that Amazon was moving in until Monday.
