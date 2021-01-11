Parler, a social network that pitches itself as a "free speech" alternative to Twitter and Facebook, is suffering from whiplash.

Over the past several months, Parler has become one of the fastest-growing apps in the U.S. Millions of President Donald Trump's supporters have flocked to it as Facebook and Twitter increasingly cracked down on posts that spread misinformation and incited violence, including muzzling Trump by removing his accounts this past week. By Saturday morning, Apple listed Parler as the No. 1 free app for its iPhones.

But, by Saturday night, Parler was fighting for its life.

First, Apple and Google removed the app from their app stores because they said it had not sufficiently policed its users' posts, allowing too many that encouraged violence and crime. Then, late Saturday, Amazon told Parler it would boot the company from its web-hosting service Sunday night because of repeated violations of Amazon's rules.

Amazon's move meant that Parler's entire platform would soon go offline unless it was able to find a new hosting service Sunday.

"Big tech really wants to kill competition," John Matze, Parler's chief executive, said in a text message. "And I have a lot of work to do in the next 24 hours to make sure everyone's data is not permanently deleted off the internet."

Parler, he said, would probably be unavailable on the internet for up to a week, starting at midnight Sunday. But, he said, the company had "prepared" by not relying on Amazon's proprietary infrastructure and was looking for a new hosting provider.

In a letter to Parler on Saturday, Amazon said that it had sent the company 98 examples of posts on its site that encouraged violence and that many remained active. "It's clear that Parler does not have an effective process to comply with" Amazon's rules, the company said in the letter.

Amazon "provides technology and services to customers across the political spectrum, and we continue to respect Parler's right to determine for itself what content it will allow on its site. However, we cannot provide services to a customer that is unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence against others."