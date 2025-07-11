Amateur star Woad keeps pace with Korda and in contention at Evian Championship

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad is living up to her pre-tournament billing and in contention at the halfway point of the Evian Championship.
Keeping pace with world No. 1 Nelly Korda, Woad — coming off a remarkable six-stroke win on the Ladies European Tour — shot 2-under 69 on Friday to move onto 5-under par after the second round of the fourth major of the year in women's golf.
Woad was in a tie for 12th place and five shots off the lead held by Somi Lee of South Korea.
''Definitely a bit nervous,'' Woad said, ''but it's also exciting at the same time.''
A top-25 finish at Evian Resort Golf Club will secure Woad enough qualifying points to seal LPGA Tour membership through its elite amateur pathway, if she wants to end her college career at Florida State a year early.
But she has been thinking bigger than that.
''I'm only, like, five back,'' she said. ''Yeah, just trying to play well tomorrow and see what happens.''
Woad birdied two of her last three holes to move into a tie with Korda, who is seeking her first title of the season and a third major title.